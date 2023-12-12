Sports
Turkish football club president arrested for punching referee
Police in Turkey have arrested a Turkish football club president Faruk Koca for punching a referee following a league match on Monday.
The MKE Ankaragucu president was seen runninh onto the pitch after his team conceded a 97th-minute equaliser in a 1-1 draw with Caykur Rizespor.
Koca threw a punch at the match official Halil Umut Meler, and following his action, all Turkish topflight football matches have been suspended.
Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said Koca and two others were formally arrested for “injuring a public official”.
Read Also: Osimhen, Oshoala, Nnadozie sources of pride to Nigeria —Tinubu
Meanwhile, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said the incident was “totally unacceptable” and that violence had “no place in our sport or society”.
“Without match officials there is no football,” he said.
“Referees, players, fans and staff have to be safe and secure to enjoy the game, and I call on the relevant authorities to ensure that this is strictly implemented and respected at all levels.”
Embattled Koca has since issued a statement via Ankaragucu saying he had resigned as club president and apologising for his actions.
