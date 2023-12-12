Osimhen, Oshoala, Nnadozie sources of pride to Nigeria —Tinubu

President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has hailed the trio of Victor Osimhen, Asisat Oshoala and Chiamaka Nnadozie.

The Nigerian trio clinched three different awards at the 2023 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards held in Morocco on Monday night.

Osimhen bagged the men’s Player of the Year award, Oshoala won the women’s Player of the Year award, Nnadozie was awarded the Woman Goalkeeper of the Year, while the Super Falcons emerged as the Women’s National Team of the Year.

“I commend the trio of Osimhen, Oshoala and Nnadozie for their outstanding performances on both national and international stages, and for being sources of pride to the nation and an inspiration for aspiring footballers across the continent,” read a statement by the President.

“Watching the great ambassadors of Nigeria stand atop the podium as the African Footballers of the Year, in the men and women categories, on Monday night in Marrakesh, Morocco, has strengthened our belief that with hard work, perseverance, and the help of God, everything this nation needs for greatness is within us and available to us.

“I commend Victor and Asisat for not forgetting their roots and days of humble beginnings in the game they love so much and for acknowledging the role of indigenous coaches in shaping their careers.

“I join all Nigerian fans in praying that this well-deserved honour will be the beginning of a continued journey filled with success, triumphs, and the fulfilment of all your footballing dreams.”

Osimhen beat Egypt’s Mohamed Salah and Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi to the top award of the night.

For Oshoala, she was bagging the women’s award for a record-extending sixth time.

