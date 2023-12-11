JUST IN: Osimhen wins African POTY award, Oshoala bags women’s prize again

Nigeria trio of Victor Osimhen, Asisat Oshoala and Chiamaka Nnadozie were winners in their different categories at the 2023 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards.

It was a night of glamour and excitement at the gala which held in Marrakech, Morocco on Monday.

While Osimhen emerged winner of the men’s Player of the Year (POTY) award, Oshoala bagged the women’s prize for a record sixth time.

Napoli striker Osimhen successfully broke the jinx as he became the first Nigerian male to win the best player award since 1999 when Nwankwo Kanu won it.

Osimhen had a fantastic season with his club, scoring 26 goals and helping the Naples side seal a first Serie A title in over 30 years.

Nnadozie bagged the Goalkeeper of The Year award in the women’s category while Manchester United and Cameroon goalie, Andre Onana won the men’s prize.

Nigerian young midfielder Deborah Abiodun was also nominated for the Young Player of The Year, Women, but did not win it.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria women’s national team, the Super Falcons also won the women’s national team of the year, while Morroco won the men’s national team of the year.

Morocco’s national coach, Walid Regragu, who helped the team reach the semifinals of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, won the men’s best coach award, while South Africa’s Desiree Ellis won the women’s title.

Morocco’s Yassine Bounou clinched the men’s best goalkeeper of the year.

