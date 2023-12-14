Ankaragucu president handed permanent ban for punching referee

Faruk Koca, the president of MKE Ankaragucu, has been permanently banned by the Turkish Football Federation for assaulting referee Halil Umut Meler.

After Caykur Rizespor drew 1-1 against Ankaragucu in a Turkish Premier League game, Koca stormed onto the field and punched Meler.

Koca was arrested immediately afterwards.

Read Also: Six of Messi’s shirts from Qatar World Cup sell for $7.8m

In addition to the ban of their president, Ankaragucu was fined two million lira (N54,000,000), and mandated to play five home games with no spectators.

Following the incident on Monday, football in the Turkish league was suspended.

After a one-week break, the Turkish Football Federation has since determined that play will return on Tuesday, December 19.

