Threads tests real-time search results as Meta shuts down app in Turkey

Social media platform Threads is testing real-time search results as the app, which is a direct competitor to X (formerly Twitter), seeks to improve its source for real-time information.

The update was made known in a screenshot shared by Threads user Daniel Rodriguez, who revealed that the app is testing a new search feature that will allow users to filter recent results.

Adam Mosseri, the chief executive of Threads, affirmed the modification. “To make it easier to find relevant search results in real time, we’re starting to test this with a small number of people,” stated Mosseri.

Meanwhile, Meta, the parent company of Threads, is shutting down the social media application in Turkey following an injunction against data-sharing with Instagram.

Following an interim order against automatic data-sharing with Instagram issued by the Turkish Competition Authority (TCA), Meta is closing down Threads in Turkey on April 29.

Linking Threads and Instagram without user consent, according to the TCA, “will lead to irreparable harms,” and Meta “abused its dominant position” in the market by doing so. The linkage, according to the TCA, is largely done to give the firm more “market power.”

