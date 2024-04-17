Snapchat to add watermarks on AI-generated images on its platform

Social media site Snapchat is planning to add watermarks to AI-generated images on its platform, which allows users to exchange pictures and videos (called snaps).

The American multimedia instant messaging app and service Snapchat revealed this information in a blog post, along with the news that it will be adding a logo of a tiny ghost with a sparkling emblem to indicate an AI-generated image.

The watermark will show up when the photograph is exported or stored to the camera roll, according to the company’s statement in the blog post published on Tuesday.

READ ALSO:Snapchat disables contentious ‘Solar System’ function after bad press

According to reports, Snapchat is attempting to provide more openness to the content produced by its generative AI technologies by adding new tags and indicators to generated photographs.

“We want Snapchatters from all walks of life to have equitable access and expectations when using all features within our app, particularly our AI-powered experiences.

‘‘With this in mind, we’re implementing additional testing to minimize potentially biased AI results,” the company said on its blog.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now