Snapchat launches new feature to teach sign language. 1 other thing and a trivia

1. Snapchat launches new feature to teach sign language

Popular photo and video-sharing platform, Snapchat, has launched a new feature to teach sign language to users on the platform.

The video sharing platform disclosed this in a blog post where it explained how the new feature is intended to facilitate the teaching of American sign language.

According to the post, the feature is a variety of filters known as lenses designed by “Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing team members” at Snapchat.

The statement reads: “Led entirely by Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing team members here at Snap called the ‘Deafengers’, the ASL Alphabet Lens teaches you to fingerspell your name, practice the ASL Alphabet, and play games that put new skills to the test.

“We’re constantly working to expand the ways Snapchatters can express themselves and make connections through our Camera.

“We hope that Lenses not only evolve the way we see the world, but help us feel closer to one another. We’re launching an ASL Alphabet Lens in partnership with SignAll. It’s a first of its kind Lens experience that inspires Snapchatters to start learning American Sign Language!”

Tech trivia: Distributing bandwidth evenly throughout a network is also called what?

A Load Balancing

B Data Throttling

C Network Administration

D Bit Distribution

Answer: See end of post

2. African genetics company, BioCertica, raises $1.6m seed round

A user-privacy-centered genetic testing platform, BioCertica, has announced raising a $1.6M seed round.

The round comes on the heels of a $650 000 pre-seed funding.

Gert van Wyk, who is the founder and chief executive of BioCertica, told the media that the investment was led by an investor of the pre-seed round, Ministry of Programming.

The startup was founded in August 2020, and plans to leverage Bio-Fintech tools to enable clients make informed lifestyle and health-related decisions daily.

Speaking further on the startup’s mission, Gert noted that the team ensures users are protected via “bank-grade security protocols and encryption” technology.

He said: “At BioCertica, we believe that prevention is better than cure; by leveraging Bio-Fintech tools we enable our clients to make more informed lifestyle and health-related decisions daily.

“Meanwhile, our technology ecosystem protects the privacy of our users with bank-grade security protocols and encryption.”

Trivia Answer: Load Balancing

Computer networks are complex systems, often routing hundreds, thousands, or even millions of data packets every second.

Therefore, in order for networks to handle large amounts of data, it is important that the data is routed efficiently.

By: Kayode Hamsat

