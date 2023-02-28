Kenya unfreezes $51M belonging to Flutterwave. 2 other stories and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today

1. Kenya unfreezes $51M belonging to Flutterwave

The KSh6.6 billion ($51 million) that belonged to Flutterwave, a unicorn African fintech company, has been unfrozen by the Kenyan government on Tuesday.

Cathy Kinyua, Flutterwave’s Regional Expansions and Partnerships Manager, East Africa, confirmed the development in a media statement.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the Kenyan Assets Recovery Agency (ARA) has withdrawn its money laundering accusations against African fintech unicorn, Flutterwave.

The KSh6.6 billion (about $51 million) that was locked in the company’s account is about to be released.

Cathy confirming the development said, “this update should reassure our partners and stakeholders across the continent that we have complied with all regulations and laws in Kenya, as well as all other markets where we operate.”

Recall that Kenya’s authorities said the Nigerian firm had no approval to conduct cross-border payments in the country, and accused it of fraud.

Tech Trivia: What type of file is used for virtual memory?

A. Flat file

B. Swap file

C. Encoded file

D. Compressed file

Answer: see end of post

2. SnapChat launches My AI powered by ChatGPT

Snapchat has released My AI, a chatbot designed specifically for the social media platform and powered by OpenAI’s GPT technology.

The company disclosed this on its blog seen by Ripples Nigeria on Tuesday.

The function will only be made “experimentally” available to $3.99/month Snapchat Plus members this week, according to the post.

My AI is said to be capable of writing haikus and answering trivia questions, among other things.

“My AI can suggest birthday gift ideas for your best friend, plan a hiking trip for a long weekend, suggest a recipe for dinner, or even write a haiku about cheese for your friend who is obsessed with cheddar,” the post reads.

The AI has also been told to adhere to the app’s privacy and security policies.

3. Meta also testing AI-powered tools for its products

Meta has announced its interest in testing AI-powered tools for its products.

Mark Zuckerberg took to his Facebook page on Tuesday to confirm that his team will focus on building creative tools first.

The company claims it will be starting by testing text-based AI tools on WhatsApp and Messenger — seemingly conversational bots in the ChatGPT style.

“In the short term, we’ll focus on building creative and expressive tools. Over the longer term, we’ll focus on developing AI personas that can help people in a variety of ways,” Zuckerberg wrote on his Facebook page.

Recall that Zuckerberg launched the Meta Verified subscription service last week, but as with other social networks, paid subscriptions have failed to demonstrate any sign of being a significant source of money.

Trivia Answer: Swap File

A swap file is a file that contains data retrieved from system memory, or RAM.

By transferring data from RAM to a secondary storage device in the form of a swap file, a computer can free up memory for other programs.

By Kayode Hamsat

