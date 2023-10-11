Rivers Utd to play Confed Cup home games in Uyo

The Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo will serve as the home venue for Rivers United in their CAF Confederation Cup fixtures.

The list of authorized locations for the group stage of the competition was made public by the Confederation of African Football.

For the second straight year, Stanley Eguma’s team have been barred from playing at their home field, Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt.

Last season, the Port Harcourt club also hosted its group stage games at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium.

Ripples Nigeria earlier reported that Rivers United were drawn in Group C alongside Ghana’s Dream FC, Club Africain of Tunisia, and APC Lobito of Angola.

Recall that last season, Rivers United, the then champions of the Nigeria Premier Football League, were eliminated from the CAF club competition in the quarterfinal round.

They existed after falling to a 2-0 aggregrate defeat to Young Africans of Tanzania.

The Pride of Rivers will again be looking to make history as the first Nigerian clubside to win the CAF Confederation Cup.

