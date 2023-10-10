Eden Hazard ends football career

Former Chelsea winger and Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard has announced his retirement from football.

The 32-year-old, who left the Blues and joined Real Madrid in 2019, played just 54 league games for the Spanish giants.

He left the club at the end of last season, and has now called it quits from professional football.

Hazard, who has been a free agent since his contract was terminated in June, won two Premier League titles during his time at Stamford Bridge.

At Chelsea, he scored 110 goals across 352 appearances for the Blues, including the winner in the 2019 Europa League final against Arsenal.

“You must listen to yourself and say stop at the right time,” Hazard wrote on a social media post.

“After 16 years and more than 700 matches played, I have decided to end my career as a professional footballer.

“During my career I was lucky to meet great managers, coaches and teammates – thank you to everyone for these great times, I will miss you all.

“I also want to thank the clubs I have played for: LOSC, Chelsea and Real Madrid; and thank the RBFA for my Belgian selection.

“A special thank you to my family, my friends, my advisors and the people who have been close to me in good times and bad.

“Finally, a huge thank you to you, my fans, who have followed me for all these years and for your encouragement everywhere I have played.

“Now is the time to enjoy my loved ones and have new experiences. See you off the field soon my friends.”

Hazard started his career with French club Lille, scoring 50 goals in 149 appearances and helping the club to win a domestic double of Ligue 1 and the Coupe de France in 2010-11.

He moved to Chelsea in the summer of 2012, signing for a reported £32m and went on to become a club great, winning the PFA Players’ Player of the Year in 2014-15.

