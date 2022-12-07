Sports
Belgium’s Hazard retires from international football at 31
At the age of 31, Belgium’s playmaker Eden Hazard announced his retirement from international competition.
At the age of 17, Hazard, an attacking midfielder and winger, made his Belgium debut.
Hazard went on to earn 126 caps and score 33 goals.
His choice to retire was motivated by Belgium’s group-stage elimination from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Read Also: Barca great Pique to retire from football at weekend
“A page turns today,” said the Real Madrid player.
“Thank you for your love [and] for your unparalleled support.
“Thank you for all this happiness since 2008. I have decided to put an end to my international career. The succession is ready. I will miss you.”
Hazard was part of the squad that reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup, losing 1-0 to France, and went on to defeat England to finish third.
