Sports
World Cup: Ramos hat-trick as Portugal thrash Swiss to set up Morocco quarterfinal
Goncalo Ramos scored a hat-trick for Portugal in their 6-1 thrashing of Switzerland in a thrilling World Cup round of 16 encounter on Tuesday night.
Ramos made the starting lineup after star forward Cristiano Ronaldo was dropped to the bench by the manager, who had earlier expressed his displeasure over Ronaldo’s attitude after he was substituted in their last match.
Ramos, 21, took advantage of the opportunity and scored three goals to send Portugal to the quarterfinals of the tournament where they face Morocco.
The coach Fernando Santos side were 2-0 up at half time and went on to score four more goals after the restart, with Pepe, Raphael Guerriero and Rafael Leao all making it to the scoresheet.
Switzerland defender Manuel Akanji was the scorer of the consolation goal for the Swiss.
Ronaldo was introduced late on as he entered to rapturous applause in the 73rd minute. He had a goal disallowed for offside, but his side already carried the day.
