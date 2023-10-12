JUST IN: Bawa out as Tinubu appoints Olukoyede as new EFCC Chairman

Mr. Ola Olukoyede, a lawyer, has been appointed by President Bola Tinubu to lead the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

According to Tinubu’s spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, his appointment will be for a four-year first term that is renewable following Senate approval.

The statement reads: “By the powers vested in President Bola Tinubu as established in section 2 (3) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Establishment) Act, 2004, that “the Chairman and members of the Commission, other than ex-officio members, shall be appointed by the President.

“Mr. Ola Olukoyede is a lawyer with over twenty-two (22) years of experience as a regulatory compliance consultant and specialist in fraud management and corporate intelligence. He has extensive experience in the operations of the EFCC, having previously served as Chief of Staff to the Executive Chairman (2016-2018) and Secretary to the Commission (2018-2023). As such, he fulfills the statutory requirement for appointment as Chairman of the EFCC”.

READ ALSO:Tinubu appoints new heads for NCC, NIGCOMSAT, NIPOST, 2 others

Olukoyede’s appointment comes in the wake of Mr. Abdurrasheed Bawa, the EFCC’s suspended Executive Chairman, resigning from his position.

President Bola Tinubu also appointed Mr. Muhammad Hassan Hammajoda to serve as the Secretary of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for a renewable term of five years in the first instance, pending Senate confirmation.

Hammajoda is a public administrator with extensive experience in public finance management who holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from the University of Maiduguri and a Masters in Business Administration from the same university.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now