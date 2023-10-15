NAF kills suspected terrorists in Borno, Zamfara air raids

The Air Components of Operations Hadin Kai and Hadarin Daji on Saturday killed several suspected terrorists during air strikes in the Northern part of the country.

The Nigeria Air Force Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

He said the troops in the early hours of Saturday carried out air interdiction missions at a newly identified terrorists’ hideout at Bukar Meram, near the Lake Chad region of Borno State.

The spokesman added that the strikes followed reports on the recent relocation of terrorists from Suwa to the Bukar Meram general area.

According to him, air strikes were authorised at the location in Bukar Meram to decimate the terrorists.

Gabkwet said: “Feedback received after the strikes revealed the expected outcome was achieved as several terrorists were neutralised while over 40 motorcycles and six gun trucks were destroyed.

“Similar air strikes were carried out on terrorists on October 11 by the Air Component of Operation Haradin Daji around the Sangeko axis of Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara.

“Terrorists who were in a convoy of about 70 motorcycles on the road track from Kabaro towards Sangeko were subsequently engaged with several neutralised, their motorcycles destroyed, and others injured.”

