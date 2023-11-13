Gunmen abduct UNICAL professor

Gunmen on Sunday night abducted the Director of Servicom at the University of Calabar, Prof. Patrick Egaga.

Egaga, who is a professor at the Department of Special Education at the university, was abducted at the institution’s staff quarters.

The gunmen were said to have whisked the lecturer away through the river that overlooked the staff quarters.

The spokesperson for the Cross River State police command, Irene Ugbo, who confirmed the abduction to journalists on Monday in Calabar, said efforts to secure the victim’s release were ongoing.

On his part, the UNICAL spokesman, Mr. Effiong Eyo, said the university learnt of the abduction on Monday morning.

