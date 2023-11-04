News
Gunmen abduct local council chairman’s wives in Jigawa
Gunmen on Friday night abducted the wives of the Kiyawa local government chairman in Jigawa State, Nasiru Ahmed Kiyawa.
The chairman, who confirmed the incident in a chat with the BBC Hausa Service, said the gunmen stormed his house after the evening prayer on Friday and chased away the people in the area before they entered his home.
He said: “They (attackers) fired twice at my door before entering. From there, they took my two wives and they are still holding them hostage.”
READ ALSO: NSCDC arrests two suspected cattle rustlers in Jigawa
The spokesman for the state police command, Lawan Adam Shiisu confirmed the incident.
He said the command deployed police operatives to the chairman’s house following an emergency call from the area.
The spokesman added that efforts at rescuing the women are ongoing.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Years after, 15km Eleme-Onne end of East-West Road remains death-trap despite billions released
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the sufferings of road users on the 15km Eleme-Onne end of the East-West Road...
Gaza attacks intensify as 12 Thais, 10 Nepalese killed in Israel
The current violence in Israel has claimed the lives of at least 12 Thai people and 10 Nepalese individuals. Eight...
INVESTIGATION: Poorly executed classroom projects force children out of school in Niger State
Once a vibrant hub of learning for pupils, Kodo Primary School now resonates a stark contrast to its former days...
SPECIAL REPORT: Shell’s inaccurate data raises questions around efforts to control methane emissions in Nigeria
Much worse for the environment than carbon dioxide, despite global efforts to control methane, emissions continue soaring. With over a...
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...