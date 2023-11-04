Gunmen abduct local council chairman’s wives in Jigawa

Gunmen on Friday night abducted the wives of the Kiyawa local government chairman in Jigawa State, Nasiru Ahmed Kiyawa.

The chairman, who confirmed the incident in a chat with the BBC Hausa Service, said the gunmen stormed his house after the evening prayer on Friday and chased away the people in the area before they entered his home.

He said: “They (attackers) fired twice at my door before entering. From there, they took my two wives and they are still holding them hostage.”

The spokesman for the state police command, Lawan Adam Shiisu confirmed the incident.

He said the command deployed police operatives to the chairman’s house following an emergency call from the area.

The spokesman added that efforts at rescuing the women are ongoing.

