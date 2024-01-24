UNICEF urges North-East governors to increase funding for education

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on Wednesday urged the North-East governors to increase funding for education.

The Chief of the UNICEF Field Office in Borno State, Ms. Phuong Nguyen, made the call at an event to commemorate the 2024 International Day of Education (IDE) in Maiduguri.

She said over 50 percent of the displaced children in the North-East were still out of school.

The UNICEF official lamented that less than 40 percent of schools in Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe States have teachers with the minimum level of qualifications for teaching.

Nguyen said: “We must make a sizable and sustainable investment in teachers’ recruitment and training; school and security, including fortification of schools infrastructure against climate change disruption.

“UNICEF will continue to work with the government, donors, and other partners to raise the bar of education for girls and boys affected by conflict and give them a future.

“For many children, the right to education has not translated into the right to learn, hence the learning crisis and other challenges that we are trying to address.”

