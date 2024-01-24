News
Kogi govt stops salaries of 231 workers for failing to update records
The Kogi State government has stopped payment of salaries of 231 workers in the state civil service for failing to update their records.
The state’s Head of Service, Mrs. Hannah Odiyo, disclosed this at the inauguration of the issuance of Identity (ID) cards to state workers in Lokoja on Wednesday.
She said the affected civil servants failed to comply with the state government’s directive to update their records.
The HoS said the salaries of the affected civil servants had been suspended since November 2023.
Odiyo explained that the exercise was carried out in a bid to further authenticate the updated staff records.
She said: “Although the bio-data exercise revealed a lot of inadequacies on the part of the MDAs, a total number of 231 staff have failed to show up for the updated records exercise.
“This has led to the suspension of their salaries since November 2023 till date.
“The question now is, where are they? Who are they? Are they ghosts?”
Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Research Evaluation and Policy Analysis/Certificate Verification Department (REPA), Mrs. Memunat Shuaib, commended the HoS for ensuring the actualisation of the ID card project.
