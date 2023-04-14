Self-proclaimed PM of Biafran-in-Exile govt, Ekpa names advisory council members

Self-proclaimed Prime Minister of the Biafra Republic Government in Exile (BRGIE), Simon Ekpa, has named members of the advisory council of the republic.

In a letter to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Thursday, the leader of the breakaway Biafran secessionist group, IPOB Auto-Pilot, Ekpa, a self-styled disciple of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, called on the international communities to recognise the Republic which he said was established to undertake the political and administrative governance of the ‘Biafra nation’ from outside of ‘Biafra’ territory.

Ekpa stated that he set up the exile government in Biafrans’ determination to exit the Nigerian state, while outlining a plethora of reasons why IPOB wants the South-East region to exit from Nigeria.

He added that the Biafra Government in Exile will “undertake diplomatic and foreign relationships, arrangements and agreements, negotiations and pacts with other nations and interest organisations of the world on behalf of Biafra People”.

“They are to be accorded all diplomatic privileges as due to any government official of their respective level. Biafra people, through their government in exile are sourcing for supports from all nations of the world to assist it exit Nigeria peacefully,” he said in the letter.

According to the letter to the UNGA, those appointed into the Council include Mazi Ogechukwu Nkere who was appointed Head of Finance, and Hon Lady Azuka Charles Nwankwo, Deputy Head of Finance.

Others include Dr M O & Prof C. O. N, Diplomatic & Foreign Affairs, Dr Sam Agubosim, Home Land Liaison Deputy, Prof Anthony Nwannebuike Nwiboko, Coastal Region Orientation Coordinator, Madam Anirejou Josephine Erewa.

Others are Group Secretary, Victor Adim, Dr Ruby Nnadi, Dept. Of Planning & Strategy , Paul Adinam, Information/ Media & Communication, Dr. Florence Agie and Mazi Ralph Chiamaka Ajere, Secretary to World Igbo Union, Madam May Ndirika.

Also part of the advisory council are Prof Anthony Nwannebuike Nwiboko/Mazi Solomon Nkwocha, Military, Ministry of Health, Dr Ngozi Orabueze, Dr Offorma, Dr Sam and Dr Mora, Education, Dr Ruby Nnadi, Oil & Gas, Dr Ngozi Orabueze & Emma Maduabu, Pharmacy & Laboratory Science, Board of Nursing, Dr Benedict/Dr Florence Agie and Transport & Logistics, Amobi Eneh.

