Simon Ekpa writes UN, claims APC forced Muslim-Muslim ticket on Nigeria

Self-proclaimed Prime Minister of the Biafra Republic Government in Exile (BRGIE), Simon Ekpa, has written to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), with a claim that the recently concluded general elections in Nigeria was skewed by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to foist a Muslim-Muslim ticket on Nigerians without creating a level playground for all citizens.

In the letter dated April 13, the Finland-based Ekpa, a factional leader of breakaway IPOB group, IPOB-Autopilot, said there were “forces that trampled upon others and calling the shots at will.”

The former disciple of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, alleged that Biafran youths were extrajudicially killed in various parts of the country while “no terrorist Fulani herdsman, Boko Haram, ISWAP, terrorists was in jail because they were being sponsored by the State”.

Ekpa also alleged that terrorists arrested during the President Goodluck Jonathan administration have been released and “rewarded with job positions in the Nigeria military while innocent Igbo youths are rounded up, tagged terrorists, jailed or killed without trial.

The dissident also told the UNGA that Kanu who was unlawfully extradited from Kenya to Nigeria in 2021, has been accused of treason by the Nigerian government, and has been in the custody of the Department of State Services, (DSS), since his repatriation, adding that different courts have discharged the case, with the UN working group on arbitrary detention requesting his freedom within six months.

“The 6 months ultimatum expired in February 2023, yet the jihadist, terrorist, and democratic-dictatorial government of Buhari and APC refused to release him.”

Ekpa also accused Minister of Information and Culture,

Lai Mohammed, of “bribing, censoring, and terrorizing media houses in Nigeria never to report the atrocities going on”.

He also noted in the letter that

Biafrans have, on numerous occasions, demonstrated their willingness to leave Nigeria “through various sit at home civil disobedience for the past two years,” and impressed it upon the UN to prevail on the authorities to grant an unconditional release of Kanu and “all Biafrans held captive”.

