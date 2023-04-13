Politics
Atiku’s aide, Bwala, claims UK apologised to Peter Obi over detention
Atiku Abubakar’s presidential campaign spokesman, Daniel Bwala, has said that the British government had apologized to Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, for his detention at Heathrow Airport.
An immigration officer approached Obi on Friday at London’s Heathrow Airport and gave him a detention note.
The LP presidential candidate was later freed after being questioned for alleged identity fraud, according to a statement made on Wednesday by Diran Onifade, the Campaign Council’s spokesman. This shows that someone had been impersonating Obi in London.
Read also:Debate with Chimamanda not Datti-Ahmed, Atiku's spokesman, Bwala, tells Soyinka
On Thursday, Bwala claimed on Twitter that the British government had apologized to Obi for improperly presenting him with a detention order.
He wrote: “British government apologised to Peter Obi for illegally serving him a detention note.
“Can you now put a ‘respek’ on his name? We are now waiting for US government to apologise to Tinubu for illegally collecting the forfeited dollars.
“Asiwaju fans oya start throwing the insults.”
