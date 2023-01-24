Group alleges Simon Ekpa collected $1m to sabotage Obi’s presidential bid

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide on Tuesday alleged that Simon Ekpa, the self-confessed lieutenant of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, collected $1 million to jeopardize the chances of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in next month’s election.

In a statement issued by its Secretary-General, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, the group warned Ekpa to prepare for the consequences of his crimes against the people of the South-East.

The statement read: “Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has cautioned one Simon Ifeanyi Njoku Ekpa to return the funds he collected with the evil intent to destroy the prospects of the Labour Party to win the 2023 presidential election on February 25, 2023.

“Intelligence reports have it that Simon Ekpa became frightened that his secrets have been uncovered and he quickly retreated and withdrew his response to the $50,000 bounty placed on him and has been begging Ohanaeze Ndigbo in the last 24 hours through the third-parties to reconsider and review the sanctions as well as drop the bounty placed on him.

READ ALSO: Simon Ekpa reacts to $50,000 bounty placed on him by Ohanaeze faction

“Ndigbo’s response to Simon Ekpa’s plea is that he should return the $1m to the disfavoured and unpopular presidential candidate he’s working with. He must quickly return all he had collected (to his paymasters) in other to destroy the support base of Peter Obi through his old-fashioned mantra of, ‘No Election in Biafra Land’, and rescind his intentions to declare a four-day sit-at-home from 22nd to 26th of February 2023 with a view to disrupt the 2023 presidential elections in the South-East.

“Ndigbo will resist every attempt by Simon Ekpa to scare away voters in the South-East and South-South through his planned four-day sit-at-home. Our suspicion was reinforced after Ekpa asked for forgiveness and we knew that his plans to boycott the elections in southeastern Nigeria were to stop ‘ObiDient’ devotees from voting for Peter Obi and lessen the strength of the South-East.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now