Simon Ekpa reacts to $50,000 bounty placed on him by Ohanaeze faction

Simon Ekpa, a leader of the breakaway Biafra group, IPOB-Auto Pilot, has reacted to the recent $50,000 bounty placed on him by a faction of the Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.

The Secretary-General of Ohanaeze, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, had in a statement on Monday declared Ekpa as the number one enemy of the Igbo nation who is hiding in a foreign country while taking steps to destabilise the region.

The group warned that Ekpa would never be allowed to enter the south-east in the future.

Isiguzoro said: “Ndigbo has placed a bounty reward of $50,000 for anyone who has useful information on how Simon Ekpa will be apprehended for his extradition and prosecution in Nigeria, to answer to the law of the land over his criminalities, incitement of violent killings, and, burning of public properties in the name of self-determination.”

Ekpa, who reacted to the development via his Twitter handle on Monday, slammed the group for allegedly hindering the success of Biafran struggle.

The self-styled agitator said he was happy to be in the forefront of destabilising the terrorist called Nigeria.

He wrote: “People who claim to be peaceful are placing bounty on a freedom fighter. I hope everyone have seen it? They started it. They never placed a bounty on Fulani terrorists killing our people. I hope Biafrans are seeing the desperation of unrecognised Ohaneze faction. Ndi oshi.

“I am very proud & happy to be part of those in the forefront of leading the movement for the disintegration of a terrorist state called Nigeria, the safe heaven to terrorists & internet cyber criminals. It will finally disintegrate this year 2023.”

