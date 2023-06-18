NNPP voids suspension of Imo chairman

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) National Working Committee (NWC) has nullified the suspension of the party’s chairman in Imo State, Chief Charles Duruimo.

Duruimo was suspended by some members of the party’s executive committee in the state.

The NNPP National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Agbo Major, stated this at a news conference in Abuja.

He said: “Recently, there was a leadership disagreement in the Imo Chapter of our great party in which the state chairman, Duruimo was purportedly suspended by aggrieved officers in the state over alleged anti-party activities.

“ Duruimo dismissed his removal, stating that his leadership had earlier suspended the officers and members involved in the plot to sack him.

“The national leadership of the party led by Alhaji Abba Kawu-Ali has stepped into the matter with a view to amicably resolving it in the interest of the party and the good people of Imo who desired a new and better Nigeria on the platform of NNPP.

“Accordingly, the National Working Committee (NWC) directs that status quo should be maintained in the Imo State Chapter Executive led by Chief Charles Duruimo.

“All actions taken by the two sides in the leadership disagreement are null and void, and of no effect in running the affairs of the party in Imo.”

The spokesman stressed that the affected officers did not explore the appropriate channel of communication and procedure in handling the dispute in line with the party’s constitution.

He said members of the state executive committee would be invited to Abuja to formally resolve the crisis in a few days.

