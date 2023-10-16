Moffi, Onyeka, Simon score as Super Eagles beat Mozambique in friendly

Terem Moffi, Frank Onyeka and Moses Simon were on target for the Super Eagles of Nigeria as they seal a 3-2 win over Mozambique in a friendly game on Monday.

The Eagles trailed after six minutes following a shock goal conceded with Francis Uzoho in goal.

Uzoho, who had made a howler in the team’s previous friendly game against Saudi Arabia last weekend, made a poor attempt and the ball rolled into the net.

But Nigeria came from behind to seal the victory, starting with an equaliser from Moffi in the 18th minute before Onyeka put the Eagles on the lead on 29 minutes.

Both sides kept making attempts for more goals and in the 40th minute, Mozambique were reduced to 10 men as Edmilson was shown a red card.

Nigeria doubled their lead in the added time of the first half as Simon converted a penalty. The Eagles were on a comfortable lead at halftime.

On 55 minutes, Faisal Bangal reduced the deficit for Mozambique before Sadiq scored for Nigeria but it was ruled out for offside.

The Eagles held on to win the game, which is part of the team’s preparations for their 2026 World Cup qualifiers as well as the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The 2023 AFCON which is set to take place between 13 January and 11 February 2024, will be hosted by Cote D’Ivoire.

The Eagles have since been drawn in Group A alongside the hosts, as well as Equatorial Guinea and Guinea-Bissau.

