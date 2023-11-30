Sports
Salah scores as Liverpool beat LASK to reach Europa last 16
Mohamed Salah was on target for Liverpool as they thrashed LASK 4-0 in their matchday five clash in the Europa League to reach the knockout stages.
With the victory at Anfield on Wednesday, the Reds claimed top spot, advancing as group winners with one game left.
Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo both scored early to put the hosts in charge of the game before Salah converted a second half penalty and Gakpo scored his second for the night late on.
Toulouse’s failure to beat Union St-Gilloise ensures Liverpool cannot be caught at the top of Group E.
The Reds go through to the knockouts and avoid February’s play-off round.
Elsewhere, West Ham defeated Backa Topola 1-0 to secure their place in the Europa League knockout stage, while Brighton also beat AEK Athens 1-0 to book their spot in the knockout.
