Presidential aide, Onanuga, mocks Atiku, Obi over planned release of FBI files on Tinubu

Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has mocked the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and his Labour Party (LP) counterpart, Peter Obi, and their supporters over the release of files on Tinubu by the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI).

Onanuga who made a post on X on Saturday on the impending release of the files, accused Atiku and Obi of working in cahoots with investigative journalist, David Hundeyin, to mount pressure on the FBI to release its file on President Tinubu.

In the post, Onanuga said both Atiku and Obi are hoping for a magic in the petitions filed against the electoral victory of Tinubu at the Supreme Court, but noted they would both fail like they did at the tribunal and at the Appeals Court.

He said the PDP and LP candidates as well as Hundeyin were plotting a fresh push to compel the FBI to release documents on Tinubu’s 1993 forfeiture case so as to use it in their appeal challenging the judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) affirming the President’s election victory.

“The Obidients and Atiku Abubakar’s followers have begun another round of propaganda and campaign of falsehood over the move Friday by Atiku-Obi and David Hundeyin’s contractor Aaron Greenspan, to stampede the Washington DC court to change its earlier order on FBI to release documents on President Bola Tinubu’s forfeiture case of 1993,” Onanuga wrote.

“Atiku had wasted tons of dollars hiring Angela Liu to check President Tinubu’s record at Chicago State University. What he got in the main was a confirmation that President Tinubu attended the school, passed out in flying colours and did not forge any certificate.

“The February 2023 election losers Peter Obi and Atiku are now attempting to cling onto another straw, hoping for magic at the Supreme Court.

“On Thursday, Peter Obi forwarded to Greenspan, the Supreme Court notice of hearing for the appeal that will begin on Monday 23 October.

“We do not know the brief Obi gave Greenspan, but Greenspan rushed to the District Court in the US capital, with an emergency motion asking the court to compel the FBI to produce documents on our President immediately. The FBI had earlier agreed to produce the documents at the end of October.

“His motion may be heard on Monday 23 October, if all parties agree.

“To support his motion, the American made some allegations against the judiciary in Nigeria, as fed by Hundeyin, Obi and Atiku. He claimed the Supreme Court hearing date which he labelled as sudden, was intended to front-run the release of the FBI documents. To him, the FBI documents are relevant to the case in Nigeria.

“After reading Greenspan’s motion, one is left with the impression that the guy is very ignorant of our laws and our democracy and he is nothing but an interloper, in a matter clearly outside US jurisdiction.

“Atiku, Obi and Hundeyin who are his cheerleaders have clearly misled this guy, whose account was suspended by X in June, along with that of his Plainsite.

“To the Obidients, the easily excitable Hundeyin and Atiku followers, I will just implore you to wait until the DC District Court decides on the matter, rather than rushing to the social media space with wild conjectures and extrajudicial trial of Nigeria’s elected President.

“Mr Greenspan, who is your collaborator in the latest fishing expedition is not so excitable. On his Plainsite-org, he already posted a reply by IRS that it has no FOIA records on President Tinubu’s 1993 civil case.

“Just like the Chicago case, this one too in DC will lead to nothing.”

