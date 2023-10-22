SERAP urges court, Tinubu to stop lawmakers from buying, receiving 360 SUVs

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged the Federal High Court in Lagos to stop the House of Representatives from procuring and taking delivery of N57.6bn 360 sports utility vehicles (SUVs) for its members, pending the hearing and determination of the applications for injunction filed by the organization.”

Following news that the lawmakers were planning to order and receive N57.6 billion worth of SUVs, SERAP filed motions for interim and interlocutory injunctions.

Each SUV will cost taxpayers at least N160 million, according to reports.

In a letter dated 21 October 2023 and signed by SERAP deputy director Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation also urged President Bola Tinubu to “put pressure on the leadership of the Senate and stop members from taking delivery of the planned procurement of bulletproof SUVs, pending the hearing and determination of the application for interim injunction filed before the Federal High Court.”

The letter, reads in part: “Allowing the National Assembly to go ahead and purchase and take delivery of the SUVs would prejudice the outcome of the suit pending in court and make a mockery of the rule of law.”

“Unless you exercise your executive powers and discharge your constitutional oath of office act as recommended, the lawmakers would go ahead to procure and take delivery of the N57.6 billion vehicles, and thereby present the court with a fait accompli.”

“It would invariably hamstring the ability of the court to do justice in the pending suit and applications for injunction.”

“Stopping the leadership of the House of Representatives and members from going ahead to procure and take delivery of the SUVs, pending the hearing and determination of the applications for injunction would be entirely consistent with the notions of the rule of law, judicial independence and integrity and the public interest.”

“Exercising your constitutional powers in this matter would promote the effective administration of justice and maintain the integrity of the claims against the lawmakers.”

“Allowing the House of Representatives to procure and take delivery of the 360 SUVs for its members and the Senate to go ahead with its planned purchase of close to 500 SUVs while the applications for injunction are pending before the court would be detrimental to the rule of law and the public interest.”

“We would therefore be grateful if the recommended measures are taken upon the receipt and/or publication of this letter.”

