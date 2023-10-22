2023 POLLS: Cardinal Onaiyekan accuses INEC of having ‘heavy trust deficit’

John Cardinal Onaiyekan, Bishop Emeritus of Abuja, has accused Mahmood Yakubu, the head of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), of deceiving Nigerians and acting dishonestly in the run-up to the 2023 polls.

The Cardinal had some harsh words to say about how things were done in the nation while addressing journalists in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, at the Jesuit Memorial College’s 10th anniversary celebration, on Saturday.

He was adamant that there must be a fundamental transformation and that decisions have repercussions, while adding that INEC had a heavy trust deficit among Nigerians.

“We should refuse to agree that this is a country where certificates are forged and it is okay. We should refuse to accept a situation where elections are rigged and you are told to go to court. These things have consequences. Jesus says you shall know the truth and the truth will make you free. Accept that they have a very heavy trust deficit,” he said.

“Nothing wrong with admitting did not go so well. If we don’t tell the truth, we will not move forward.

“I am a religious person and I keep praying to God to forgive us and to show us the truth because if we tell the truth, things will move fast. Nigerians are wonderful and I still hope that things will move fast.”

While INEC declared Bola Tinubu as the winner of the February 2023 presidential election and the opposition is challenging his win in the court, the clergyman maintains truth should prevail.

“Whatever the judges may decide, whatever courts may say, at the end of the day, the truth will make us free,” the preacher added.

