Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, October 7, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Tribunal dismisses PDP petition challenging election of Abia gov, Otti

The Abia State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Umuahia on Friday dismissed a petition filed by Okey Ahiwe, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), against the election of Alex Otti as governor of the state.Read more

2. Like LP, NNPP rejects Atiku’s invitation to unearth truth around Tinubu’s certificates

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) on Friday promised to remain neutral in the dispute between President Bola Tinubu and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, over the former’s academic records.Read more

3. APC moves to reconcile Akeredolu, deputy

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday inaugurated a committee to reconcile the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, and his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.Read more

4. CSU: Stop chasing shadows, start preparing for 2027, Nabena, ex-APC spokesman counsels Atiku

Reactions have continued to trail the release of the academic records of President Bola Tinubu to former Vice President and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the February 25, 2023 presidential election by the Chicago State University (CSU) as a former spokesman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Yekini Nabena, on Friday, counseled Atiku to stop chasing shadows.Read more

5. Court asks EFCC to produce Naira Marley for alleged internet fraud trial

Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court, Lagos, on Friday, ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to produce singer Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley in court for the continuation of his trial for alleged internet fraud.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, October 5, 2023

6. Lagos govt to demolish illegal structures in Ogombo

The Lagos State government on Friday vowed to demolish shanties and illegal structures in Ogombo, Eti-Osa local government area of the state.Read more

7. Fuel prices may go up as marketers bemoan high interest loans, Forex fluctuations

There are fears that the prices of fuel products may increase as irregular foreign exchange rate fluctuations, has left many petroleum product depots vacant.Read more

8. Police confirms Naira Marley, Sam Larry assaulted Mohbad after exit from Marlian Records

The Lagos State Police Commissioner, Idowu Owohunwa, said on Friday that 26 witnesses testified against singer Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley, and socialite Balogun Olamilekan Eletu, also known as Sam Larry in the ongoing investigation into the death of hip-hop star, Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad.Read more

9. Armed robbers attack hotel, shoot police officer, security guards in Ogun

Suspected armed robbers on Friday shot a police inspector and two security guards during an attack on a hotel, Remo Majestic, in the Sagamu local government area of Ogun State.Read more

10. FIFA to ‘mitigate environmental impact’ of 2030 men’s World Cup

World football governing body, FIFA has announced its plans to mitigate the environmental impact of the 2030 men’s World Cup.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now