Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, October 8, 2023

1. Nigerian govt suspends Buhari’s N-Power over alleged fraud

The Federal Government has suspended the N-Power programme over alleged fraud in the scheme.Read more

2. Tinubu certificate: Atiku applies to file CSU evidence in Supreme Court

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Friday night applied for the Supreme Court’s approval to file fresh evidence against President Bola Tinubu.Read more

3. INEC dismisses reports on withdrawal from Kano governorship election appeal

The Independent National Electoral Commission on Saturday (INEC) on Saturday dismissed claims on its withdrawal from the appeal on the Kano State governorship election petitions tribunal’s verdict.Read more

4. Nigeria appeals for ceasefire as death toll in Israel-Palestine conflict hits 300

The Federal Government has appealed for a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine.Read more

5. Gov Alia tackles Benue PDP over claim on cattle traders’ attack

The Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, has ordered all criminals tormenting the residents to leave the state or risk arrest.Read more

6. APC rejects Abia tribunal’s judgement, heads to appeal court

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State has rejected the judgment of the state’s governorship election petition tribunal.Read more

7. NNPCL denies plans to hike petrol price

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has denied widespread reports that it is planning to increase pump price of petrol, otherwise known as Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).Read more

8. How mortgages work in Nigeria

Mortgages play a pivotal role in the real estate sector, allowing individuals and families to own homes without the need for substantial upfront payments.Read more

9. Security agents rescue abducted Catholic priest, 3 others in Anambra

Police and other security agents in Anambra have rescued a kidnapped Catholic priest and three others in the state.Read more

10. Man Utd seal combeack win over Brentford as Chelsea thrash Burnley

Manchester United came from behind to defeat Brentford in a thrilling Premier League encounter at Old Trafford on Saturday.Read more

