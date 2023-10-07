Business
NNPCL denies plans to hike petrol price
The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has denied widespread reports that it is planning to increase pump price of petrol, otherwise known as Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).
Describing the reports as unfounded lies meant to cause panic in the polity, the company urged Nigerians to disregard the rumours as there are no plans whatsoever to increase the price of petrol.
The reaction from NNPCL was necessitated following a report that the landing cost of the product at official depots has risen to N720, from the previous price of N651 per litre in August, which led to speculations that this could force a price hike.
Read also: NNPC dismisses rumours of petrol price hike
The uncertainty also forced consumers to engage in panic buying against the anticipated price increase.
In a statement posted on Friday on its official X handle, the management of the NNPCL urged Nigerians to disregard the rumoured price hike.
“Dear esteemed customers, we at NNPC Retail value your patronage, and we do not have the intention to increase our PMS pump prices as widely speculated,” the statement said.
“Please buy the best quality products at the most affordable prices at our NNPC Retail Stations nationwide,” it added.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Poorly executed classroom projects force children out of school in Niger State
Once a vibrant hub of learning for pupils, Kodo Primary School now resonates a stark contrast to its former days...
SPECIAL REPORT: Shell’s inaccurate data raises questions around efforts to control methane emissions in Nigeria
Much worse for the environment than carbon dioxide, despite global efforts to control methane, emissions continue soaring. With over a...
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....
FEATURE: The falling standard of education in Nigeria today: Whose Fault?
Over the years, education has proven to be the fulcrum facilitating national development in any state. Through education, knowledge is...