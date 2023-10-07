Foreign capital inflow drops 9% in Q2 of 2023

A report by the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has shown that Capital importation into Nigeria dropped by 9 percent in the second quarter (Q2) of 2023.

According to the NBS report, the total capital imported stood at $1.03 billion, down from the $1.13 billion recorded in Q1 2023.

The bureau said this marks a 9 percent decline on a quarter-to-quarter basis, and a 32.9 percent drop on a year-to-year review.

“In Q2 2023, total capital importation into Nigeria stood at US$1,030.21 million, lower than US$1,535.35 million recorded in Q2 2022, indicating a decrease of 32.90%.

“When compared to the preceding quarter, capital importation fell by 9.04% from US$1,132.65 million in Q1 2023.

”Other Investment ranked top accounting for 81.28% (US$837.34 million) of total capital importation in Q2 2023, followed by Portfolio Investment with 10.37% (US$106.85 million) and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) with 8.35% (US$86.03 million)”, the report reads in part.

The report further showed that the production sector recorded the highest inflow with $605.04 million, representing 58.73 percent of total capital imported in the quarter.

Read also:Nigerian govt to invest $617.7m in digital creative enterprises by Nov

This was followed by the banking sector, valued at $194.58 million (18.89 percent), and shares accounting for $68.63 million (6.66 percent).

The report also showed that the United States was the largest source of foreign capital imported into Nigeria, gulping 26.39 percent ($271.92 million). Singapore and South Africa were the next largest sources, at 17.2 percent ($177.44 million) and 13.29 percent ($136.95 million), respectively in the period under review.

“Lagos state remained the top destination in Q2 2023 with US$778.06 million, accounting for 75.52% of total capital, followed by Abuja (FCT), with US$194.28 million (18.86%),” the report further reads.

“First Bank of Nigeria Limited received the highest capital into Nigeria in Q2 2023 with US$323.13 million (18.23%), followed by Citibank Nigeria Limited with US$187.77 million (12.23%) and Rand Merchant Bank with US$126.03 (6.47%)”, the report stated.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now