Nigerian govt to invest $617.7m in digital creative enterprises by Nov

The Federal Government has revealed it plans to launch a $617 million investment in digital and creative enterprises (i-DICE) by November.

The move is in efforts to provide jobs for Nigeria’s teeming youth population through digital jobs.

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima mandated the members of the i-DICE Steering Committee to ensure that the programme commenced before the end of November this year.

Shettima gave the directive on Friday when the i-DICE team gave him an update on the progress made so far during a meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to a statement by Shettima’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Stanley Nkwocha, the Vice President was quoted to have emphasised the importance of the initiative to Federal Government’s digital jobs drive, saying the administration was keen on delivering on its promises to Nigerians.

He therefore urged all partners in the i-DICE programme to ensure judicious utilisation of the funds, noting that the $617.7 million scheme could be a game changer.

“The peculiarity of the challenges we face in the country demands that we have to create jobs for our teeming youths to address the crises associated with youth unemployment. I want to appeal to all of us here to unite and see that this programme takes off latest by the end of November this year.

“I am interested in getting a weekly update on what is being done to kick-start this programme. We also need to spread out to cover the whole country so that there is inclusivity. If we judiciously utilise these funds, the target impact and anticipated benefits will be immense.

“I want to assure the technical committee, all those working on this programme and our international partners, that you will get all the support that you will need. We mean business. My boss, President Bola Tinubu, is passionate about the transformation of this country. So, you have nothing to worry about the government’s support”.

The Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, while speaking with State House correspondents shortly after the meeting, described the project as “very key to the promise of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, particularly to the youth, for the creation of 1.2 million digital jobs.

“This $617 million project will go a long way to achieving the President’s priorities on job creation and economic growth, particularly inclusivity. One of the major elements is going to have 50% participation by women.”

