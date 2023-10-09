Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, October 9, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Atiku accuses Tinubu’s aides of twisting facts on his academic records

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Sunday, accused the presidency of twisting facts on President Bola Tinubu’s academic records in a bid to confuse Nigerians on the matter.Read more

2. Nigeria can’t continue to rely on loans at 63, Dep Speaker, Kalu laments

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu has said that Nigeria, at 63, needs to become truly independent and self sufficient instead of depending on loans.Read more

3. SERAP wants court to stop Akpabio, others from collecting senators’ salaries, pensions of ex-govs

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a lawsuit against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and nine other former governors in the 10th Senate over their collection of both salaries and pensions as senators.Read more

4. Sanwo-Olu orders demolition of Jankara, Bombata markets on Lagos Island

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has ordered the demolition of the Jankara and Bombata markets in Lagos Island to allow for the free flow of water into the drains.Read more

5. Tinubu white as snow, will survive certificate forgery allegation – Keyamo

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, on Sunday declared that President Bola Tinubu would survive the latest attempt by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar to boot him out of office.Read more

6. Nigerian govt to launch conditional cash transfer to 15m homes October 17

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, said on Sunday the Federal Government would launch the conditional cash transfer to 15 million households in the country on October 17.Read more

7. BUSINESS ROUNDUP: Food inflation soars; Naira weakens 40% against dollar; Other stories

A report by the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has shown that Capital importation into Nigeria dropped by 9 percent in the second quarter (Q2) of 2023.Read more

8. US deploys ships, warplanes closer to Israel as death toll in Middle East conflict nears 1,000

The United States President, Joe Biden, on Sunday ordered ships and warplanes to move closer to Israel following the attack on the country by the Palestinian militant group, Hamas.Read more

9. Lagos govt shuts nightclub over noise pollution

The Lagos State government has shut down the popular Silk Club in the Ikoyi area of the state over noise pollution.Read more

10. UEFA postpones matches in Israel over security situation

European football governing body, UEFA has postponed all matches scheduled in Israel during the next two weeks amid increased tensions in the region.Read more

