Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, October 10, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Tinubu certificate saga: Stop the madness! Agbakoba tells lawyers, media

Human rights lawyer and former president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Dr Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), has called on political gladiators in the country to end what he terms the “madness” emanating from the released academic records of President Bola Tinubu to Atiku Abubakar by the Chicago State University (CSU).Read more

2. Police officer, Vandi, who killed lawyer, Bolanle Raheem, on Christmas day sentenced to death by hanging

Justice Ibironke Harrison of a Lagos High Court sitting in Tafawa Balewa Square on Monday sentenced a police officer, Darambi Vandi, to death by hanging over the murder of a lawyer, Omobolanle Raheem, on December 25 last year.Read more

3. ‘I’m still around and well,’ Gowon dismisses rumour of his death

The former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, has dismissed rumours of his death.Read more

4. Tinubu appoints Fela Durotoye, 4 others into presidential media team

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of the presidential candidate of the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN) in the 2019 election, Fela Durotoye, and four other persons to the presidential media team.Read more

5. Lagos govt suspends pilgrims’ airlift to Israel over Middle East conflict

The Lagos State government has suspended the airlift of Christian pilgrims to Israel due to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.Read more

6. ‘Our laws cannot be a replica of yours,’ Wike faults EU’s report on 2023 elections

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, on Monday disagreed with the European Union (EU) on its report about the last general election in the country.Read more

7. NNPCL recovering full cost on imported products, no subsidy – Kyari

The Group Chief Executive of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Melee Kyari, said on Monday the Federal Government was no longer paying subsidy on Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as petrol.Read more

8. Israel-Hamas Conflict: Crude oil prices surge over fears of supply cuts

Oil prices rallied on Monday after Hamas launched a shock attack on Israel at the weekend, which has sparked fresh concerns about tensions in the Middle East.Read more

9. Fee hike: MAPOLY shut down over students’ protest

The management of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, has suspended academic activities in the institution for one week over students’ unrest.Read more

10. Hamas threatens to kill hostages over Israel’s planned strike on Gaza

The Palestinian militant group, Hamas, has threatened to kill the Israeli hostages if the country’s army goes ahead with the planned air strikes on the Gaza Strip.Read more

