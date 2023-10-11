Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, October 11, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. APC to appeal Sylva’s disqualification from Bayelsa governorship election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has resolved to appeal the judgement that disqualified its governorship candidate in Bayelsa, Timipreye Sylva, from the November 11 election in the state.Read more

2. INEC expects 5.4 million voters for Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi governorship polls

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said on Tuesday expects 5.4 million voters are expected to vote in the November 11 governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi States.Read more

3. Nigeria has no plans for it’s youths except during elections —Former minister, Dalung

A former minister of Sports and Youth Development, Solomon Dalung has lamented that governments at all levels in the country did not make any plans for its youth population.Read more

4. ‘Don’t sleep in the theatre of operations, look for Boko Haram terrorists to kill,’ Defence chief charges troops

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, on Tuesday charged troops of Operation Hadin Kai, to deal decisively with the Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in their areas of operations.Read more

5. Military court sentences army General to 7 years in prison

A Special Military Court in Abuja on Tuesday sentenced the former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian Army Properties Limited, Maj. Gen. Umaru Mohammed, to seven years imprisonment for fraud.Read more

6. ‘Where is forgery there?’ Atiku sheds light on the use of Sadiq Abubakar in WASSCE certificate

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has dismissed the insinuations trailing the discovery of his West African Secondary School Certificate (WASSCE).Read more

7. Dangote Cement denies price reduction, says scammers at work

Management of Dangote Cement Plc has denied reports, in some online platforms (not Ripples Nigera) that it has embarked on sales promotion and has further adjusted its prices.Read more

8. IMF downgrades Nigeria’s economic growth to 2.9%

Nigeria’s inability to maximise its oil and gas production quota has forced the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to downgrade the country’s economic growth by 0.3 percentage points to 2.9 per cent for 2023.Read more

9. Police arrests money-doubling tricksters in Lagos

Police operatives have arrested three suspected fraudsters at the popular Idumota market on Lagos Island.Read more

10. Eden Hazard ends football career

Former Chelsea winger and Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard has announced his retirement from football.Read more

