Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, October 12, 2023

1. EFCC confirms investigation of ex-governors, Buhari’s ministers for alleged corruption

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said Wednesday some former governors, ministers, and ministry officials are under investigation for alleged corruption.Read more

2. No evidence Tinubu forged CSU documents submitted to INEC – Report

A report has ruled out forgery of President Bola Tinubu’s academic records submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission for the February 25 election.Read more

3. Reintroduce yourself, Obi lashes out at Tinubu over CSU certificate saga

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 25, 2023 elections, Peter Obi has called on President Bola Tinubu to “reintroduce” himself to the world.Read more

4. ‘Hatchet job’ – Atiku tackles BBC over report on Tinubu’s CSU certificate saga

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Wednesday night faulted the British Broadcasting Corporation’s (BBC) report on President Bola Tinubu’s Chicago State University saga.Read more

5. ‘8.9m Nigerians not dazed when they voted for Tinubu, he needs no reintroduction,’ APC tells Peter Obi

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday took a swipe at the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, over his remark on President Bola Tinubu.Read more

6. Rhodes-Vivour appeals tribunal’s verdict on Lagos governorship election

The Labour Party governorship in Lagos State, Gbadebo-Rhodes Vivour (GRV) has appealed the state’s election tribunal’s verdict on the March 18 governorship election in the state.Read more

7. World Bank warns high rates could cause trouble for struggling countries

The World Bank’s chief economist, Indermit Gill, on Wednesday, warned that interest rate hikes could spell trouble for countries struggling to deal with debt.Read more

8. Marketers warn of petrol stations shutting down over high rising operating costs

Petroleum products marketers have warned of more petrol retail outlets shutting down their operations due to increasing cost of running the business.Read more

9. FCTA shuts two schools for operating below standard

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has closed two private schools for operating below minimum standards in the city.Read more

10. Rooney appointed Birmingham City manager

England and Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has been appointed manager of Birmingham City.Read more

