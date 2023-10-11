‘8.9m Nigerians not dazed when they voted for Tinubu, he needs no reintroduction,’ APC tells Peter Obi

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday took a swipe at the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, over his remark on President Bola Tinubu.

The former Anambra State governor had in a press conference earlier on Wednesday in Abuja, asked the president to come clean on his academic certificate and other unresolved issues on his identity.

He urged Tinubu to save himself and the country at large from the embarrassment caused by the controversy surrounding his academic records.

The LP candidate was reacting to the controversy surrounding the president’s academic records released by the Chicago State University (CSU) last week.

However, in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, the APC reminded Obi that the former Lagos State governor did not need reintroduction because he was lawfully elected by Nigerians in the February 25 election.

The party stressed that Nigerians who voted for the president knew him and were not “groggy” during the election.

The statement read: “Unwilling to miss out in the orchestrated campaign of calumny against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over his certificate from the Chicago State University, Obi jumped on the tailboard of Atiku’s bandwagon to satisfy his uncanny and insatiable thirst for cheap media attention, long after his Labour Party had dissociated itself from a bogus call to action by the former Vice-President.

“In his drivel, Peter Obi demanded that the President reintroduce himself to Nigerians, as though the 8.9 million Nigerians who voted him last February were all groggy when they made their free democratic choice.

“Mr. Obi must know that President Tinubu does not need a re-introduction. He does not have any identity problem, except the one contrived by the Atikus and Peters of our political firmament.

“The 8.9 million Nigerians who voted him into office were, and remain, aware of his outstanding record and accomplishments as a defender of democracy, freedom, social and economic justice for over three decades.

“Nigerians know President Tinubu as a thoroughbred professional and former auditor and treasurer of Mobil Nigeria, now ExxonMobil.”

