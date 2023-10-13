Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, October 13, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Labour Party faction alleges discrepancy in Obi’s UNN, NYSC certificates

A faction of the Labour Party led by Lamidi Apapa on Thursday alleged a discrepancy in the certificates of the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi.Read more

2. Tinubu urges Supreme Court to dismiss Atiku’s petition seeking nullification of victory

President Bola Tinubu has petitioned the Supreme Court to reject an appeal that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the PDP candidate, filed to overturn his election victory.Read more

3. Ladipo market leader denies N40m bribe allegation against Lagos Commissioner, Wahab

President of Ladipo Auto Central Executive Committee (LACEC), Mr Jude Chikere Nwankwo, has denied allegations that the Lagos State commissioner for Environment, Adetokunbo Wahab, had demanded N40 million from the traders to reopen the closed market.Read more

4. Ifeanyi Ubah gives reason for APC switch

The Senator representing Anambra South District, Ifeanyi Ubah, has explained why he dumped the Young Progressives Party (YPP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).Read more

5. Bawa out as Tinubu appoints Olukoyede as new EFCC Chairman

Mr. Ola Olukoyede, a lawyer, has been appointed by President Bola Tinubu to lead the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).Read more

6. Reps to consider use of concrete for road construction

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Works Akin Alabi, said on Thursday the parliament was considering the adoption of concrete pavements for road construction in the country.Read more

7. CBN promises forex market intervention, lifts restriction on 43 items (SEE LIST)

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Thursday promised to intervene in the foreign exchange regularly in a bid to boost its liquidity.Read more

8. IMF raises concern over global economic impact of Israel, Hamas war

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has raised an alarm over the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas Islamist militants, comparing it to “a new cloud on not-the-sunniest horizon for the world economy.”Read more

9. Panic as fuel tanker explodes in Lagos

A petro tanker exploded at the Sari Iganmu area of Lagos on Thursday night.Read more

10. Spain World Cup-winning coach Vilda takes over at Morocco

Former Spain women’s coach, Jorge Vilda has been appointed coach of the women’s football team of Morocco.Read more

