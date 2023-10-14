Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, October 13, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Tinubu approves Wike’s request for removal of FCTA from TSA

President Bola Tinubu has approved the removal of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) from the Treasury Single Account (TSA).Read more

2. Tinubu appoints Onanuga as special adviser on information and strategy

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Bayo Onanuga as his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy.Read more

3. Mohbad: Coroner court summons Naira Marley, Sam Larry

The Lagos State coroner court sitting in Ikorodu on Friday summoned the duo of Afeez Fashola aka Naira Marley and socialite Babatunde Eletu alias Sam Larry over the death of singer Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad.Read more

5. Like Rhodes-Vivour, Jandor appeals tribunal’s verdict on Lagos governorship election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Lagos State, Dr. Abdulazeez Adediran aka Jandor, has appealed the judgment of the state’s election petitions tribunal on the March 18 election in the state.Read more

6. APC postpones Bayelsa governorship campaign flag-off

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed the flag-off of its Bayelsa governorship campaign slated for Saturday in Yenagoa.Read more

7. Nigerian govt targets 2 million bpd output by December

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Heineken Lokpobiri, said on Friday the Federal Government planned to increase crude oil production to two million barrels per day (bdp) and beyond by December.Read more

8. WTO Chief, Okonjo-Iweala, warns Israel/Hamas conflict could have ‘big impact‘ on global trade

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the head of the World Trade Organisation, on Friday, expressed her optimism for a speedy resolution to the Israel-Hamas conflict and cautioned that if it spread throughout the region, it would have a “really big impact” on already fragile global trade flows.Read more

9. Israel dismisses claim on use of white phosphorus in Gaza

The Israeli military has dismissed a claim on the use of white phosphorus in Gaza this week.Read more

10. Saudi Arabia snatch late draw in friendly against Super Eagles

The Super Eagles of Nigeria played a 2-2 draw with the Green Falcons of Saudi Arabia in a friendly game at Estadio Municipal de Albufeira, Portugal.Read more

