Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, October 15, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Corruption is not an African issue —AfDB President, Adesina

Dr. Akinwuni Adesina, president of the African Development Bank, has claimed that corruption is not an African problem.Read more

2. Ondo Assembly denies suspending impeachment process against Dep Gov, Aiyedatiwa

The Ondo State House of Assembly has denied stories that it had suspended the process of impacting Deputy Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.Read more

3. Finance Minister, Wale Edun, bags World Bank appointment

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, has bagged a prestigious appointment with the World Bank after he was appointed as the Chairman of the African Governors’ Forum of the global finance institution.Read more

4. PDP BoT demands Anyanwu’s resignation as national secretary

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT) has demanded the resignation of the party’s national secretary, Samuel Anyanwu.Read more

5. Gov Sule debunks claims on payment of ransom to Nasarawa varsity students’ abductors

The Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, on Saturday, dismissed claims on the payment of ransom to abductors of the four female students of the state’s university in Keffi.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, October 13, 2023

6. INEC promises e-transmission of results in Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi governorship elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will transmit the results of the November 11 governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi States electronically.Read more

7. Nigerian govt gives five-year deadline to end wheat importation

Minister of Agriculture, Abubakar Kyari, has given a five-year deadline for Nigeria to end the importation of wheat which he says is gulping the country’s foreign reserves.Read more

8. Lagos govt arrests 30 for improper waste disposal

The Lagos State government has arrested 30 persons for improper disposal of waste and disregard for environmental laws in the state.Read more

9. Hoodlums break into Ogun monarch’s palace, steal crown, staff of office

Hoodlums on Thursday broke into the palace of the Olu of Ogunmakin town in Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State, late Oba James Sodiya, and took away the crown and the staff of office.Read more

10. To win AFCON, Eagles must be ready to face any team —Peseiro

As the call for a fourth Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title win by the Super Eagles heightens, the head coach Jose Peseiro has said what the team needs to do.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now