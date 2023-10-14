Lagos govt arrests 30 for improper waste disposal

The Lagos State government has arrested 30 persons for improper disposal of waste and disregard for environmental laws in the state.

They will be arraigned before a Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The state’s Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, confirmed the news to journalists on Saturday.

He said the people were arrested in different locations across the state by the environmental laws enforcement team which comprises officers from the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), and Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC), also known as Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI).

Wahab said: “The state government will not fold its hands and watch some elements derail efforts to maintain sanity in the city.

“Today’s action will serve as a deterrent and warning to others.

“The era of people hiding under the guise of darkness to dump waste at unauthorised locations is over; anyone caught will be prosecuted.”

The commissioner urged the people of the state to acquire waste bins and regularly clean up their surroundings as the government plans to commence full environmental checks on homes and business premises.

“It is imperative for every resident, householders and business owners alike, to be aware of their legal obligations regarding waste management.

“Everyone must procure bins, engage with assigned private participants, refrain from indiscriminate waste disposal, maintain drains, and clean the frontage of their establishments,” he added.

On his part, the LAWMA Managing Director, Muyiwa Gbadegesin, urged households to imbibe the habit of sorting their wastes at source.

“Such waste should be segregated into recyclables and non-recyclables and be disposed of in designated waste bins recommended by LAWMA.

“If we do this, it will reduce the menace of indiscriminate waste dumping that defaces the cityscape.

“The responsibility for maintaining a clean environment is a collective one. It is not the sole duty of LAWMA or the state government. It is the duty of every individual, household, and business owner in Lagos.

“We are appealing to residents to avoid indiscriminate dumping of wastes in public spaces as it poses significant health and environmental hazards. Violators of environmental laws will face severe legal consequences,” Gbadegesin stated.

