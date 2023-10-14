Seven dead, many injured in Plateau fire

At least seven persons died and many others injured in a fire incident in Gada Biyu, Jos North local government area of Plateau State on Saturday.

Several properties were also destroyed by the fire caused by an electrical spark from a high-tension cable that supplies power to the area.

Residents told journalists the victims include two members of the same family, Naomi David and Abraham David.

Many injured victims currently receive treatment at the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH).

