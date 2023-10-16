Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, October 16, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Falana knocks NASS over planned law to criminalise failure of parents to send children to school

A Human Rights Lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, on Sunday, knocked lawmakers at the National Assembly for attempting to amend the Universal Basic Education Act of 2004 by introducing severe penalties for parents who fail to send their children to school.Read more

2. ‘Social media is not Nigeria’s problem, reject bill’, SERAP tells NASS

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged the Senate President, Mr Godswill Akpabio and Speaker of House of Representatives, Mr Tajudeen Abbas “to reject the recently reintroduced social media regulation bill which if passed would unduly restrict the rights to freedom of expression and privacy.”Read more

3. More intrigues as Borno residents protest evacuation of train coaches, state govt backs them

The contentious evacuation of train coaches out of the state has prompted people of Maiduguri’s Goidamgari and Railway Terminus general area to go to the streets in protest.Read more

4. Shettima jets out to China to represent Tinubu at 3rd Belt and Road Initiative Forum

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, on Sunday left Abuja for China to represent President Bola Tinubu at the 3rd Belt and Road Initiative Forum in Beijing.Read more

5. Tinubu a master forger, lied about everything in life – Atiku

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Sunday took another swipe at President Bola Tinubu over the controversy associated with his academic records.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, October 13, 2023

6. Uba Sani, Ashiru take battle to Appeal Court as gov files crosss-appeal on Kaduna tribunal’s judgement

The Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, has approached the Court of Appeal in the state to set aside the dissenting verdict of the election petition tribunal which ordered a supplementary poll in the state.Read more

7. Despite mounting debts, Tinubu to take another $1.5bn World Bank loan

The Federal Government is about securing another $1.5 billion loan from the World Bank, despite mounting debt pressure hanging on the country.Read more

8. Nigeria ranks fourth on World Bank’s IDA borrowers’ list with $14.3bn debt

Nigeria has maintained its fourth position on the World Bank’s top 10 International Development Association (IDA) borrowers’ list, after moving up from fifth position in the 2022 fiscal year.Read more

9. Lagos to prosecute Lekki nightclub staff for assaulting officials

The Lagos State government on Sunday vowed to prosecute all the 11 staff of 10 POTS Night Club in the Lekki area of the state who assaulted state officials on duty.Read more

10. Enyimba win five-goal thriller vs Akwa Utd, Sporting Lagos held goalless

Enyimba, the current champions, upset Akwa United 3-2 in an exciting Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) match on Sunday in Aba.Read more

