Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, October 17, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Senate presidency: Elisha Abbo alleges Orji Kalu, 4 others listed for sack over refusal to support Akpabio

The Senator representing Adamawa North, Elisha Abbo, alleged on Monday that five senators have been penciled down for sack from the Red Chamber for refusing to support Godswill Akpabio’s bid for the Senate presidency in June.Read more

2. Nigerian govt proposes N26.01tr for 2024 budget

The Federal Government has proposed the sum of N26.01 trillion for the 2024 budget.Read more

3. Court of Appeal sacks Sen Elisha Abbo, declares PDP’s Kumai as winner

The election of Senator Ishaku Elisha Abbo, representing Adamawa North Senatorial District has been nullified by the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja.Read more

4. EFCC arraigns ‘Mama Boko Haram’ for alleged N150m fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday arraigned Aisha Wakil aka Mama Boko Haram at the Borno State High Court, Maiduguri, for alleged N150 million fraud.Read more

5. Ex-NNPC GMD, Yakubu knows fate on seized $9.8m November 1

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday fixed November 1 for ruling on the $9.8 million seized from the former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Andrew Yakubu.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, October 15, 2023

6. Having EFCC, ICPC heads from same region against Federal character —Falana

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), has faulted having the Chairmen of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), from the same South-West region.Read more

7. Nigeria’s inflation rate climbs to 26.72%

Nigeria’s inflation rate has increases to 26.72 per cent for September 2023, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).Read more

8. Telcos may approach court over N120bn USSD debt, threaten service withdrawal

There is yet to be an end to the controversies surrounding the about N120 billion owed telecommunication companies by banks in the country for the Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD).Read more

9. Lagos govt reopens Ladipo Market after 18 days

The Lagos State government has reopened the Ladipo Market in the Mushin area of the state.Read more

10. Moffi, Onyeka, Simon score as Super Eagles beat Mozambique in friendly

Terem Moffi, Frank Onyeka and Moses Simon were on target for the Super Eagles of Nigeria as they seal a 3-2 win over Mozambique in a friendly game on Monday.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now