BREAKING: Nigeria’s inflation rate climbs to 26.72%

Nigeria’s inflation rate has increases to 26.72 per cent for September 2023, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The body made this known on Monday in its latest Consumer Price Index report for September 2023.

The September rate as shared on its X handle, marks an increase of 0.92 per cent from the previous month’s rate of 25.80 per cent.

