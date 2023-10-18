Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, October 18, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. ‘He needs counseling and pity,’ APC tackles Babachir Lawal for claiming Obi won presidential election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday night berated the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, on his remark on the February 25 election.Read more

2. Tinubu removes Owasanoye, nominates Adamu Aliyu as ICPC chairman

President Bola Tinubu has nominated Musa Adamu Aliyu as the new chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).Read more

3. SENATE: Chief Whip, Ndume, stages walkout in protest over Akpabio’s style

The Nigerian Senate was on Tuesday, forced into an emergency closed-door session after Chief Whip, Senator Ali Ndume angrily staged a walkout following a shouting match with Senate President Godswill Akpabio.Read more

4. Former SGF Babachir Lawal claims Obi won presidential election

A former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, claimed on Tuesday the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, won the February 25 presidential election.Read more

5. Benue PDP suspects Gov Alia of telling DSS to detain its state spokesman

The Benue State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has cried out that the Department of State Services (DSS) has taken its State Publicity Secretary, Bemgba Iortyom into its custody.Read more

6. Abbo ‘a monument of self-pity’, Akpabio denies claims of influencing Appeal Court ruling

Godswill Akpabio, the president of the Senate, on Tuesday, refuted claims made by Senator Elisha Abbo that he tried to influence the Court of Appeal’s decision to remove Abbo from the Senate on Monday.Read more

7. Troops raid suspected IPOB camp, recover projectile launchers in Anambra

Troops of the Nigerian Army have recovered two locally made Artillery Projectile Launchers during a raid on the suspected camp of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, Eastern Security Network (ESN) in Anambra State.Read more

8. Gov Zulum orders demolition of brothels in Borno

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, on Tuesday ordered the demolition of brothels and other black spots in Maiduguri, the state capital.Read more

9. WHO condemns deadly attack on Gaza hospital

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Tuesday condemned the deadly attack on a hospital in northern Gaza.Read more

10. England secure Euro 2024 qualification with Italy win

The Three Lions of England have secured qualification for the 2024 European Championships billed to be hosted by Germany.Read more

