SENATE: Chief Whip, Ndume, stages walkout in protest over Akpabio’s style

The Nigerian Senate was on Tuesday, forced into an emergency closed-door session after Chief Whip, Senator Ali Ndume angrily staged a walkout following a shouting match with Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

The altercation was caused when Akpabio reportedly ruled Ndume out of order when the Borno Senator was about raising a point during plenary which led Ndume to angrily walk out.

According to reports from the Red Chamber, Ndume had raised a point of order, citing order 54 of the Senate Rule Book to draw the attention of the Senate President to his handling of affairs in the chambers which were against the rules.

“Mr. President, there are some things we do in this chamber that are against the rules. Sir, nobody is too big to learn,” he said.

But Akpabio reportedly ruled Ndume out of order without allowing him to end his speech, which led to the enraged Ndume storming out of the chamber straight to his office.

