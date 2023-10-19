Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, October 19, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. ‘Submission of forged documents unconstitutional,’ Atiku begs Supreme Court to accept evidence against Tinubu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has appealed to the Supreme Court to allow him to present fresh evidence against President Bola Tinubu in his push for nullification of the February 25 election results.Read more

2. Senate confirms Olukoyede as EFCC chairman

The Senate on Wednesday confirmed the appointment of Ola Olukoyede as the executive chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).Read more

3. INEC blames high number of pre-election litigations on parties’ inconsistencies, lack of internal democracy

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has given reasons behind the high number of pre-election litigations before the 2023 polls.Read more

4. Lagos govt orders residents of Alagbole, Lekki-Ajah, 16 others to relocate over flood

The Lagos State government on Wednesday ordered 18 settlements near the Ogun River to safer areas over the likelihood of flood.Read more

5. FCT Minister Wike debunks reports he’s promoting anti-Islamic policies

The FCT Minister Nyesom Wike stated on Wednesday that he is not opposed to Islam.Read more

6. APC has become an Islamic party, Ex-SGF Babachir Lawal alleges religious marginalisation

A former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir David Lawal, on Wednesday, continued hia diatribe against the ruling All Progressives Congress, alleging religious marginalisation.Read more

7. Nigerian govt spent N135.2bn to subsidise electricity in three months – NERC

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) said on Wednesday the Federal Government paid N135.23 billion to subsidise electricity consumption in the second quarter of this year.Read more

8. Alleged N135bn debt: Court dismisses criminal charges against Ifeanyi Ubah

Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court, Lagos, on Wednesday, dismissed the criminal charges filed against the Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Ifeanyi Ubah, by the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).Read more

9. Ministry claims 470 killed in Gaza hospital blast

The Gaza health ministry said on Wednesday that 471 Palestinians were killed in the devastating blast at a hospital in the Strip.Read more

10. I accepted a pay cut to stay and win AFCON for Nigeria —Peseiro

Jose Peseiro, the head coach of the Super Eagles, has revealed that after his contract with Nigeria expired in June, his players pleaded with him to take a wage reduction in order to continue leading the squad.Read more

